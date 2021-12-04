Left Menu

Omicron: Restrictions to be imposed on international passengers arriving at Bagdogra Airport, says Darjeeling DM

Darjeeling District Magistrate S Ponnambalam on Saturday said that restrictions will be imposed on the international passengers arriving at the Bagdogra Airport situated in the district in the view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:41 IST
S Ponnambalam, Darjeeling DM. . Image Credit: ANI
Darjeeling District Magistrate S Ponnambalam on Saturday said that restrictions will be imposed on the international passengers arriving at the Bagdogra Airport situated in the district in the view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. While talking to ANI, "We have received the SOPs on Omicron along with a list of at-risk countries from where the flow of travellers has to be restricted. On the arrival of international passengers, these restrictions will be imposed at the Bagdogra airport in coordination with the Airports Authority of India."

When questioned on status of health infrastructure in the district after the arrival of the new COVID variant, he said that the number of beds available at government hospitals had been increased. "There will be a sizeable increase in beds after this," he added.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Saturday reported its first case of new COVID-19 variant Omicron in Jamnagar, informed the state's health department. "A person who came from Zimbabwe was infected with Omicron. His sample has been sent to Pune," an official said.

This is the third case of the Omicron variant in the country. The first two cases of Omicron were reported in Karnataka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

