Train services resume between Jabalpur and Nainpur

Train services between Jabalpur and Nainpur, which had been shut down due to the COVID pandemic, have been resumed.

Train services have also been started between Nainpur and Chiraidongri. With this, the people of Jabalpur and Mandla districts have got relief. Minister of state for railways Rao Sahib Dadarao virtually green-flagged the train.

The event, held at platform number 1 of Jabalpur railway station, saw the presence of Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh, West-central railway General Manager Sudheer Gupta, Nainpur Rajya Sabha MP Sampatia Uike, and Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.(ANI)

