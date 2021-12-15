RE project acquisitions jump four-fold to USD 6 bn during Jan-Oct: Report

India has recorded acquisitions of renewable energy projects worth USD 6 billion till October during the calendar year 2021, which is four times of the USD 1.5 billion recorded in 2020, according to a report.

''Total value of acquisitions in India's renewable energy sector surged by more than 300 per cent to USD 6 billion in the first 10 months of 2021 (till October) from less than USD 1.5 billion reported in 2020,'' according to the report released on Wednesday by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF) and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

It signals enhanced appetite from companies to invest in climate-friendly technologies, and opportunities for investors to book profits and re-invest proceeds in new projects, or even exit completely, according to the report.

The growth in acquisitions was supported by conducive global financial conditions and accommodative monetary policy maintained by the Reserve Bank of India. Adani Green's takeover of SB Energy India, in October, at a reported enterprise value of USD 3.5 billion was the biggest deal in the sector, it stated.

The report, titled 'Clean Energy Investment Trends 2021', highlighted that the solar photovoltaic capacity awarded in the first six months of 2021 fell sharply to just 2.6 gigawatts (GW) from 15.3 GW (including 1.6 GW solar-wind hybrid capacity) reported in the corresponding period of 2020.

This was largely a result of a backlog of unsigned power sales agreements (PSAs) amounting to around 20 GW with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at the end of 2020, it stated.

CEEW-CEF Programme Lead Arjun Dutt said, ''A healthy level of merger and acquisition (M&A) activities signals continued interest to invest in Indian renewables, facilitating the entry of financial investors and allowing developers to exit at attractive returns.'' He, however, added that market uncertainty stemming from delays in signing power sales agreements, timely availability and pricing of modules and the persistent risk of retrospective contract renegotiations could prevent the flow of new investments from rising to a level consistent with India's 500 GW target.

Pablo González, investment analyst, IEA, said: ''Our analysis indicates that sectoral risks associated with the Indian market are higher compared to other large renewables markets.'' González, however, added that if challenges related to the reliability of power purchase and timely availability of land and transmission infrastructure can be addressed, financing costs could be considerably lowered, translating into even lower tariffs.

The report also highlighted that India's renewable energy sector will face headwinds in the near term. An increase in prices of PV modules, driven in turn by rising raw material and shipping costs, could result in lower realised returns than those priced into tariffs at the time of bidding.

Further, the central government's decision to levy basic customs duties of 40 per cent and 25 per cent on the import of solar modules and cells, respectively, from April 2022 is expected to increase module prices in the near term, as buyers advance their purchases to avoid the extra cost.

The report estimated that an increase of 20 per cent in realised module prices, from those assumed in the most competitive tariffs – Rs 1.99 per kilowatt-hour (discovered in December 2020) – could lower equity returns by around 45 per cent.

