We have weeks, not months, to conclude Iran nuclear deal - European negotiators

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:37 IST
Representative Image
Parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have weeks, not months, to salvage the deal, European negotiators said on Tuesday, adding that some technical progress had been made in the last round of talks to accommodate Iranian requests.

However, negotiators from the so-called E3 parties to the deal - Britain, France and Germany - also said they were not setting artificial deadlines for the negotiations.

