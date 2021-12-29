Maha: Fuel adulteration racket busted in Bhiwandi

The police have busted a fuel adulteration racket in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district and seized stock worth over Rs 80 lakh, an official said on Wednesday. The Narpoli police on Tuesday raided industrial premises in Purna and busted a racket involved in the adulteration of kerosene and diesel, the official said. A stock of adulterated fuel worth Rs 83.03 lakh stored in tanks and tankers was seized from the premises, he said. Offenses have been registered under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Essential Commodities Act, Petroleum Act, Petroleum Products Act among other laws, the official said. The accused had stored the highly inflammable material in barrels and underground tanks without permits, he said.

They manufactured adulterated kerosene and diesel and sold it to retail and wholesale customers, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

