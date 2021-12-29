Left Menu

Maha: Fuel adulteration racket busted in Bhiwandi

The police have busted a fuel adulteration racket in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district and seized stock worth over Rs 80 lakh, an official said on Wednesday. A stock of adulterated fuel worth Rs 83.03 lakh stored in tanks and tankers were seized from the premises, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 14:06 IST
Maha: Fuel adulteration racket busted in Bhiwandi
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The police have busted a fuel adulteration racket in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district and seized stock worth over Rs 80 lakh, an official said on Wednesday. The Narpoli police on Tuesday raided industrial premises in Purna and busted a racket involved in the adulteration of kerosene and diesel, the official said. A stock of adulterated fuel worth Rs 83.03 lakh stored in tanks and tankers was seized from the premises, he said. Offenses have been registered under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Essential Commodities Act, Petroleum Act, Petroleum Products Act among other laws, the official said. The accused had stored the highly inflammable material in barrels and underground tanks without permits, he said.

They manufactured adulterated kerosene and diesel and sold it to retail and wholesale customers, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021