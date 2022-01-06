PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 2nd campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute CNCI in Kolkata on January 7 via videoconferencing, his office said on Thursday.The second campus of CNCI has been built in line with Modis vision to expand and upgrade health facilities in all parts of the country, the Prime Ministers Office PMO said.
The second campus of CNCI has been built in line with Modi's vision to expand and upgrade health facilities in all parts of the country, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients. A need for expansion was being felt for some time, and the second campus will fulfil it, it said.
The second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore. Around Rs 400 crore was provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government in the ratio of 75:25, the PMO said.
The campus is a 460-bed comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. It is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units etc.
The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and provide comprehensive care to cancer patients, especially those from eastern and northeastern parts of the country, it said.
