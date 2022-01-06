Left Menu

Allow 24x7 truck movement till ports in Maha, Karnataka to raise pace of sugar export: AISTA

With maximum quantities of exportable sugar getting lifted from Maharashtra and Karnataka putting pressure on logistics, trade body AISTA on Thursday demanded respective state governments to allow truck movement 24X7 to increase the pace of export.Sugar mills have signed export deals for shipment of 40 lakh tonnes during the October-December period of the ongoing 2021-22 season, out of which 16.80 lakh tonne have been shipped.

06-01-2022
Sugar mills have signed export deals for shipment of 40 lakh tonnes during the October-December period of the ongoing 2021-22 season, out of which 16.80 lakh tonne have been shipped. The remaining 4.70 lakh tonne is yet to be exported, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said in a statement.

''Most of the sugar for export is getting lifted from sugar mills of Maharashtra and Karnataka. This has put severe pressure on the logistics in the states,'' AISTA said.

Further, the truck movement to JSW Raigarh and Angre ports are allowed from 7 am to 6 pm only, which is ''hampering movement of sugar consignment'' to these ports, it said.

''It is requested that the Governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka allow movement of trucks 24x7 to increase the pace of sugar exports,'' it added.

AISTA also said that the Amba Ghat road, which is the shortest distance to reach Angre and JSW ports, is closed due to landslides in the monsoon season.

The Maharashtra and Karnataka governments may be requested to expedite the road repair work and complete it in a time-bound manner, it added.

The trade body also requested the railway ministry to work on railway connectivity from the Kolhapur region to Jaigarh and Angre ports for smooth movement of sugar consignments to these ports.

On further export deals, AISTA Chairman Praful Vithlani said the global sugar market is at present in a correction mode but prices are still ruling lower and not comfortable for Indian mills to undertake fresh sugar export deals.

''The global sugar prices have breached 200-day moving average below 18.60 cents per pound and trading at 18.30 cents per pound,'' he said.

Fresh export deals can take place if global rates move above 19.25 cents per pound at the New York Board of Trade (NYBOT), he added.

The total sugar production in India, the world's second-largest producer of the sweetener, has reached 115.55 lakh tonnes during the October-December period of the 2021-22 season.

The rushing operation is still underway in sugarcane growing states.

