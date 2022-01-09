Mumbai Mayor visits Gateway of India, advises people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour

Left Menu

Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday morning visited Gateway of India and requested the visitors to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, further asking them not to feel scared.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday morning visited Gateway of India and requested the visitors to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, further asking them not to feel scared. In a surprise visit to Gateway of India, Pednekar met with the people and said action will be taken against those who will not follow the guidelines.

"Strict restrictions, SOPs can be brought in and action will be taken against those not abiding by them. I request people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, and not feel scared," she said. Meanwhile, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am starting Monday among other restrictions to curb the transmission of the virus.

Swimming pools, spas, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed until further orders. Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till February 15, with few exceptions in the state. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 41,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9,671 recoveries, and 13 deaths. The active cases in the state stood at 1,73,238. Notably, Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases in India.

Maharashtra has reported 1,009 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far, as per the state health bulletin on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

