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Blaze Erupts at Andheri East Industrial Estate

A fire broke out at Nand Bhavan Industrial Estate on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri East, causing thick smoke but no casualties. The building was quickly engulfed by the major fire at 4.30 pm, prompting rapid deployment of the fire brigade, local police, and ambulances for a firefighting operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:34 IST
Blaze Erupts at Andheri East Industrial Estate
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  • India

On Friday, a significant fire erupted at the Nand Bhavan Industrial Estate located on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri East.

The incident, which began around 4.30 pm, resulted in thick plumes of smoke enveloping the double-storey building.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and a rapid response was seen from the local fire brigade, police, and ambulances as they worked to control the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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