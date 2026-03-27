Blaze Erupts at Andheri East Industrial Estate

On Friday, a significant fire erupted at the Nand Bhavan Industrial Estate located on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri East.

The incident, which began around 4.30 pm, resulted in thick plumes of smoke enveloping the double-storey building.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and a rapid response was seen from the local fire brigade, police, and ambulances as they worked to control the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)