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Tragic Lorry Collision Ignites Car, Claims Life in West Bengaluru

A tragic accident in West Bengaluru claimed the life of 23-year-old Ambadas. An overloaded lorry lost control on a slope, crashing into a parked car. The impact triggered a fire, leading to Ambadas's death. The lorry driver survived with injuries and faces legal action for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:31 IST
Tragic Lorry Collision Ignites Car, Claims Life in West Bengaluru
Ambadas
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in West Bengaluru as a 23-year-old man was killed in a fiery lorry collision. The victim, identified as Ambadas, was resting in his car when the incident occurred.

According to police reports, the lorry, overloaded with steel rods, lost control navigating a steep slope and crashed into Ambadas's parked car. The tremendous force from the collision ignited a massive fire, leading to the victim's death.

The lorry driver, who survived with injuries, has been charged with causing death by negligence. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more details about the fatal accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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