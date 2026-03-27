Tragic Lorry Collision Ignites Car, Claims Life in West Bengaluru

A tragic accident unfolded in West Bengaluru as a 23-year-old man was killed in a fiery lorry collision. The victim, identified as Ambadas, was resting in his car when the incident occurred.

According to police reports, the lorry, overloaded with steel rods, lost control navigating a steep slope and crashed into Ambadas's parked car. The tremendous force from the collision ignited a massive fire, leading to the victim's death.

The lorry driver, who survived with injuries, has been charged with causing death by negligence. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more details about the fatal accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)