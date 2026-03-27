US News Briefs: Politics, Safety, and Economy Highlights

CPAC saw Republicans unite in support of US strikes on Iran, despite potential effects on midterm elections. Key speakers at the event defended President Trump, emphasizing the moral imperative of the conflict.

In another major development, US House committees approved comprehensive aviation safety reforms following a fatal collision involving a military helicopter and a regional jet, aiming to enhance collision prevention technologies.

Meanwhile, the White House is exploring ways to ensure TSA officers receive pay despite a budget deadlock causing significant disruptions at airports due to unpaid security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)