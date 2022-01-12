Saudi energy min calls for flexibility in 'complicated' energy transition

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Wednesday that the world needed more flexibility as the transition to clean energy is "complicated".

"We should not forfeit energy security for the sake of a publicity stunt", said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaking at a mining conference in Saudi Arabia. "The transition needs to be a well-thought-of transition."

