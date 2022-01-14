Left Menu

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

Reuters | Brest | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 14:01 IST
The European Union's top diplomat condemned on Friday a cyber attack on Ukraine and said the EU's political and security committee and cyber units would meet to see how to respond and help Kyiv.

"We are going to mobilise all our resources to help Ukraine to tackle this cyber attack. Sadly, we knew it could happen," Josep Borrell told reporters at an EU foreign ministers meeting in the western French city of Brest.

"It's difficult to say (who is behind it). I can't blame anybody as I have no proof, but we can imagine."

