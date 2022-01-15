Left Menu

North Korea used railway-borne missile in Friday's test -KCNA

Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 15-01-2022 03:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 03:08 IST
North Korea used railway-borne missile in Friday's test -KCNA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korea tested a railway-borne missile in its firing drills on Friday, state media KCNA said on Saturday, marking its third weapons test this month. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected what it presumed were two short-range ballistic missiles https://www.reuters.com/article/northkorea-missiles/wrapup-2-n-korea-fires-two-missiles-warns-of-action-over-u-s-sanctions-push-idUSL1N2TU0KE launched eastward from North Pyongan Province on the northwest coast of North Korea.

The official KCNA news agency said a firing drill was held to "check and judge the proficiency in the action procedures of the railway-borne regiment," which the country tested for the first time https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-launches-were-test-new-railway-borne-missile-system-kcna-2021-09-15 last September, designed as a potential counter-strike to any threatening forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022