PM Modi condoles passing away of Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj. The Prime Minister has also said that his passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world.

In a tweet the Prime Minister said;

"भारतीय नृत्य कला को विश्वभर में विशिष्ट पहचान दिलाने वाले पंडित बिरजू महाराज जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उनका जाना संपूर्ण कला जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति!"

(With Inputs from PIB)