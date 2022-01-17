L&T dispatches critical reactors to US for renewable diesel project ahead of schedule

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said that its heavy engineering arm has flagged off five critical renewable diesel reactors to North America's largest renewable diesel producer Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), two weeks ahead of the contractual delivery date.

DGD is a joint venture of Darling Ingredients Inc and Valero Energy Corporation in Texas, USA.

The engineering and construction conglomerate is executing additional three such green diesel projects for the US and European clients at L&T's fully integrated, digitally-enabled heavy engineering complex located at Hazira in Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

The reactors manufactured by L&T will process biomass (recycled animal fats, used cooking oil and inedible corn oil) to make green diesel.

Renewable diesel can be used without modifications to existing diesel engines. It will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 per cent compared with conventional diesel fuel.

''India was hit hard with the second wave of COVID-19 during the execution of this fast-track delivery project. The supply of oxygen and other industrial gases was stopped for 45 days.

''This situation tested our resilience to the fullest. Despite these problems, our impeccable track record of reliable on-time delivery was adhered to deliver uninterrupted customer service,'' Anil Parab, Member – L&T Executive Committee, Senior VP & Head Heavy Engineering said.

This critical technology will open new opportunities and help the client to meet the objective of low-carbon emissions. The successful execution of such renewable energy projects is a part of L&T's strategy to widen its green business portfolio, guided by its environment, social and governance framework.

