Enric Mas Clinches Historic Vuelta a Espana Triumph

Enric Mas of Movistar finally secured his first Grand Tour win at the Vuelta a Espana, becoming the first Spanish victor since 2014. He held off former champions with a decisive lead in the penultimate stage, overcoming years of near misses and capitalizing on unexpected breaks during the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 00:38 IST
Enric Mas Clinches Historic Vuelta a Espana Triumph
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Movistar's Enric Mas ended years of heartbreak by winning the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday, securing his first Grand Tour title and becoming the first Spanish champion since Alberto Contador in 2014. It was a momentous victory for the 31-year-old, who had previously finished as a runner-up in the Vuelta three times.

Mas effectively sealed his triumph when he survived a grueling penultimate stage in the Sierra Nevada, establishing a significant lead before the ceremonial final stage in Granada, won by Tobias Johannessen. He crossed the finish line in the red jersey, marking the pinnacle of his career.

The victory comes as Mas successfully defended his lead after Tadej Pogacar crashed out on stage eight, denying favorite Primoz Roglic his fifth title. With overwhelming support, Mas celebrated with his team and thanked his family and fans for their unwavering support along his journey.

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