Centre-Left Gains Momentum in Sweden's Parliamentary Election

Sweden's centre-left parties, supporting Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, took the lead in a parliamentary election, according to exit polls. If confirmed, this would counter the recent rightward shift and stop the Sweden Democrats' momentum. Official results are expected soon after polls close.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 00:35 IST
Centre-Left Gains Momentum in Sweden's Parliamentary Election
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In a crucial parliamentary election, Sweden's centre-left parties have taken an early lead, exit polls from broadcaster SVT revealed on Sunday. The Social Democrats, led by Magdalena Andersson, are positioned ahead of the right-wing coalition, suggesting a potential shift away from recent conservative trends in Sweden.

This election has been seen by many as a test of Sweden's political identity, with the outcome possibly halting the rise of the Sweden Democrats, a party with controversial neo-Nazi origins. Although exit polls generally reflect final outcomes, they are not always accurate, as seen in 2022 when an exit poll inaccurately favored Andersson's bloc over the eventual right-wing victors.

Cheering erupted among centre-left supporters, while the right-wing Sweden Democrats faced uncertainty. Official results are yet to be announced, but if the current trends hold, Andersson could become Sweden's prime minister. The political landscape, including challenges related to migration and cultural integration, poses significant questions about the country's future direction.

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