Gulf-Iran Talks on Strategic Strait of Hormuz Postponed

A planned meeting between Gulf countries and Iran in Oman to discuss agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz has been postponed. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced the development on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 00:42 IST
Gulf-Iran Talks on Strategic Strait of Hormuz Postponed
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The scheduled talks between Gulf nations and Iran, originally set to take place in Oman to discuss potential agreements impacting the Strait of Hormuz, have been delayed.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi communicated the postponement through the social platform X, indicating a shift in the anticipated diplomatic discussions.

The meeting was expected to address strategic and security concerns related to one of the world's crucial maritime routes, but further details on a rescheduling have yet to be announced.

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