Gulf-Iran Talks on Strategic Strait of Hormuz Postponed

The scheduled talks between Gulf nations and Iran, originally set to take place in Oman to discuss potential agreements impacting the Strait of Hormuz, have been delayed.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi communicated the postponement through the social platform X, indicating a shift in the anticipated diplomatic discussions.

The meeting was expected to address strategic and security concerns related to one of the world's crucial maritime routes, but further details on a rescheduling have yet to be announced.