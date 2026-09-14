Canada's Potential Contribution to Ukraine's EU Loan

Canada is negotiating to support a €90 billion European Union loan intended for Ukraine. The deal, aimed to be finalized before an EU summit in Montreal, reflects significant North American financial backing. Details emerged from the Financial Times, though Reuters has not verified the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 00:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 00:46 IST
Canada's Potential Contribution to Ukraine's EU Loan
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Canada is currently in discussions to support a massive €90 billion European Union loan intended for Ukraine. The potential deal is expected to reinforce the transatlantic financial relationship.

Negotiations aim to finalize Canada's contribution before the EU summit in Montreal slated for the end of October. The Financial Times broke the news citing sources close to the matter, while Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the details.

The funding speaks to Canada's strategic diplomatic interests in fortifying Ukraine's financial resilience amidst ongoing challenges in the region.

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