Canada's Potential Contribution to Ukraine's EU Loan

Canada is currently in discussions to support a massive €90 billion European Union loan intended for Ukraine. The potential deal is expected to reinforce the transatlantic financial relationship.

Negotiations aim to finalize Canada's contribution before the EU summit in Montreal slated for the end of October. The Financial Times broke the news citing sources close to the matter, while Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the details.

The funding speaks to Canada's strategic diplomatic interests in fortifying Ukraine's financial resilience amidst ongoing challenges in the region.