WABAG plans to expand overseas biz, tap desalination mkt for green hydrogen

Global pure play water technology firm VA Tech WABAG on Wednesday said the company is planning to expand its overseas business and is exploring to tap the desalination market for green hydrogen.

''We want to grow internationally, we want to be seen as a global player. And with opportunities available internationally I am sure over the years we will see a tilt more towards international business and India share may slightly come down,'' VA Tech WABAG MD and Group CEO Rajiv Mittal told reporters at a virtual media roundtable.

''Going forward, I am sure international business will take a lead to 60 per cent and the share of domestic business will be around 35-40 per cent. Currently, the ratio is 50:50,'' he said.

He said the company's business is divided into three operative clusters, one is India which includes neighbouring countries and South East Asia, the second is Middle East and Africa and the third one is Europe.

''We would like to be in those countries and markets where we would be in the top three. So, if we are not able to be in the top three for some reason, unless there are spot opportunities, we would not like to be there in those countries. Recently, we have been exploring opportunities in Latin America,'' he added. When asked about the company's take on tapping the desalination market for green hydrogen, Mittal said there is a possibility of the company coming out with a strategy to add value to its partners in bringing down the cost of green hydrogen.

''Based on my own interaction with lot of renewable energy players, WABAG has a lot of expertise to optimise the cost of water which is required to generate green energy, optimise the energy that is required to generate green hydrogen and possibility of seriously exploring it going forward with our strategic partners,'' he said. Presently, WABAG is looking at ensuring the appropriate quality of water required for production of Green Hydrogen, be it surface water, recycled water or desalinated water. ''Our interest in Hydrogen in the immediate future is limited to this. However, as technology keeps evolving in the future, we will keep an eye on the viability of Green Hydrogen since it is a clean and green fuel and if the requisite technology is found feasible, we may look at hydrogen production in the future,'' he added.

VA Tech WABAG Global Head Business Development Rajneesh Chopra said renowned financial institutions and Green Funds all across the globe are looking at the Water Sector with renewed interest.

''We believe Desalination and Recycle and Reuse to be the key growth drivers to ensure water security globally, with an estimated market potential of over USD 40 billion,'' he added.

WABAG has forayed into two new geographies this financial year, securing a high technology industrial order in Russia and a large-scale desalination project in the UAE.

