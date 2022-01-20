China delays U.S. bid to sanction North Koreans at U.N.

China delayed a U.S. bid to impose U.N. sanctions on five North Koreans on Thursday, diplomats said, a day after Pyongyang suggested it may resume tests of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles. The move by China came ahead of a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on North Korea on Thursday - the second in two weeks - after Pyongyang fired tactical guided missiles on Monday, the latest in a string of missile launches.

China told council colleagues it needed more time to study the U.S. sanctions proposal, diplomats said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)