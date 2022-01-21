Former Polish President Walesa says he has COVID
Former Polish President Lech Walesa has coronavirus, he said on Friday.
"I can't believe it... I am infected," Walesa, a leading figure in Poland's struggle against Communism in the 1970s and 80s, wrote on Facebook.
