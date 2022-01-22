Left Menu

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda who tested COVID-19 positive is clinically stable

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda who was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, is reported to be clinically stable, informed Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 18:24 IST
Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda who tested COVID-19 positive is clinically stable
Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda who was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, is reported to be clinically stable, informed Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru. The former Prime Minister was admitted to Manipal Hospital Bengaluru on January 21 after he tested positive for COVID-19, added the Manipal Hospital.

"HD Devegowda was admitted on January 21 and has been clinically stable since then. His vital parameters within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment. He is comfortable and attending to his activities from his room. He continues to be closely monitored," said Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru. Earlier today, the Former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa wished for his speedy recovery.In a tweet in Kannada today, he wrote, "I hope that senior leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will soon recover from Coronavirus."

HD Devegowda served as the 12th Prime Minister of India from June 1996 to April 1997. He was previously the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996. He is presently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022