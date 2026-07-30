FTSE 100 Hits Record High Amid Middle East Tensions

The FTSE 100 index in London soared to a new intraday record high on Thursday, as a strong performance by miners and industrial stocks buoyed the market.

Investors are actively weighing the escalating tensions in the Middle East, even as they anticipate the Bank of England's upcoming monetary policy announcement.

The notable blue-chip index climbed 0.4%, reaching an unprecedented peak of 10,950.32 points by 0943 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 also rose by 0.4%.