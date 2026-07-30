Joe Root Returns as England Test Captain with Stephen Fleming as New Head Coach

In a significant change of leadership, Joe Root has been announced as England's Test captain on Thursday, while Stephen Fleming will take on the role of head coach, following the exits of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Root, 35, who has led England in 64 matches from 2017 to 2022, steps into the role again as the team prepares for a home series against Pakistan in August.

Root expressed his excitement at returning to the position, expressing pride in captaining England's Test team again. He noted the challenge and reward of the role while looking forward to working alongside Fleming. The new head coach, renowned for his strategic acumen, has taken the reins at a time when the team seeks revitalization after recent setbacks.

Fleming, who played 111 Tests for New Zealand and captained the team, brings a wealth of experience. He expressed enthusiasm to work with Root, praising him as a generational talent. Fleming will officially lead the team following the Pakistan series, as interim coach Marcus Trescothick steps in until his tenure begins.