Magnum Ice Cream Surpasses Earnings Expectations Amid Strong Summer Start

Magnum Ice Cream has reported half-year earnings that have surpassed market expectations, notably due to cost reductions after its spin-off from Unilever last December. The company's earnings reflect a robust start to the summer season, a pivotal period for ice cream sales, as stated by CEO Peter ter Kulve.

The sales of Ben & Jerry's rose by 9.2% in the second quarter of 2026, outperforming the wider North American market. Despite the impact of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs on consumer preferences and the 'Make America Healthy Again' campaign, Magnum managed to expand its market share in all regions, with the U.S. leading growth.

Magnum's strong financial performance, with an organic sales growth of 4.7%, contrasted with analyst expectations of 3.4%. However, despite the impressive first-half results, analysts questioned the decision not to revise future guidance, considering limited market predictability beyond summer. The company's shares remained unchanged during morning trading.