Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Sunflower Oil Port

Ukrainian drones struck a sunflower oil export facility at Russia's Taman port, situated in the Kerch Strait, according to three agricultural market sources speaking to Reuters on Thursday.

The facility is operated by Efko, a prominent player in Russia's agriculture and food processing sector. A source noted that the damage sustained was not substantial, though Efko has remained silent on the incident.

Previously, on Thursday, the Russian prosecutor's office reported that Ukrainian drones had targeted Taman in the southern region of Krasnodar.