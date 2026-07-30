Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Sunflower Oil Port

Ukrainian drones have attacked a sunflower oil export facility at Russia's Taman port in the Kerch Strait, owned by Efko, a major agricultural company. Sources claim the damage was minimal, though Efko has not commented. The Russian prosecutor's office confirmed the attack in the Krasnodar region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 15:33 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Sunflower Oil Port
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Ukrainian drones struck a sunflower oil export facility at Russia's Taman port, situated in the Kerch Strait, according to three agricultural market sources speaking to Reuters on Thursday.

The facility is operated by Efko, a prominent player in Russia's agriculture and food processing sector. A source noted that the damage sustained was not substantial, though Efko has remained silent on the incident.

Previously, on Thursday, the Russian prosecutor's office reported that Ukrainian drones had targeted Taman in the southern region of Krasnodar.

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