US urges North Korea to join direct talks after missile test
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2022 03:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 03:37 IST
The United States on Sunday made a direct appeal to North Korea to join direct talks with no preconditions about its nuclear and missile programs, after Pyongyang sent a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile soaring into space.
"We believe it is completely appropriate and completely correct to start having some serious discussions," a senior Biden administration official told reporters. The official said the latest North Korean test was part of an "increasingly destabilizing" pattern.
