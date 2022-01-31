Left Menu

US urges North Korea to join direct talks after missile test

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2022 03:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 03:37 IST
The United States on Sunday made a direct appeal to North Korea to join direct talks with no preconditions about its nuclear and missile programs, after Pyongyang sent a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile soaring into space.

"We believe it is completely appropriate and completely correct to start having some serious discussions," a senior Biden administration official told reporters. The official said the latest North Korean test was part of an "increasingly destabilizing" pattern.

