Left Menu

Himachal CM announces increased funding to SC families for buying tools

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:25 IST
Himachal CM announces increased funding to SC families for buying tools
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced increasing the grant to families belonging to the Scheduled Castes for purchase of tools and also declared naming one college library in each district after Dalit icon B R Ambedkar.

Presiding over the meeting of Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes Welfare Board here, the chief minister said the grant to SC families for purchase of tools will be raised from Rs 1,300 to Rs 5,000 and that for sewing machine from Rs 1,800 to Rs 5,000 to facilitate the people of these communities.

He also announced that one college library in each district of the state would be named after Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Library as a mark of respect to the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

The chief minister said the main concern of the Himachal Pradesh government was to uplift the people belonging to Scheduled Castes and top priority was being laid to ensure that they get maximum benefits of the welfare schemes initiated by the state as well as the central governments.

He said that a transparent mechanism should be adopted to ensure that a genuine beneficiary was not deprived of being selected for various welfare schemes. He said that complete transparency must also be ensured in selection of BPL families from SC community.

Thakur said the state government has constructed Ambedkar Bhawans in all the Assembly constituencies. He said about 51 have been already completed and remaining were in different stages of completion.

He said the state government has launched a special recruitment drive to fill up the backlog of SC vacancies in government jobs and directed police to take stern action in cases of atrocities against people belonging to this community.

The chief minister said adequate funds have been made available for providing water, paths and street lights in Scheduled Castes-dominated villages.

The state government recently decided to enhance income limit for availing benefits of various welfare schemes meant for this community from existing Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 per annum, he noted.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary said an amount Rs 929 crore was being spent for providing social security pension to different categories in the state during the current financial year.

Principal Secretary R.D. Nazeem, Director Social Justice and Empowerment Vivek Bhatia, Chief Whip and MLA Vikram Jaryal, Dharamshala MLA Vishal Nehria, Director Rural Development Rugved Thakur, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal were among others present on the occasion. Other Deputy Commissioners joined the meeting virtually from their respective districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022