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Australia Deploys Troops Amid Northern Flood Crisis

Australia is sending defense personnel to assist Northern Territory communities facing a severe flood crisis. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the deployment around Katherine town. The emergency, exacerbated by climate change, has tragically claimed lives in Queensland, as intense rainfall continues across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 15-03-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 05:36 IST
Australia Deploys Troops Amid Northern Flood Crisis
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, announced on Sunday the deployment of military troops to aid communities affected by ongoing floods in the northern region. The intervention highlights the severity of the flood crisis striking the Northern Territory, particularly around the town of Katherine, situated 264 kilometers south of Darwin.

Albanese expressed solidarity with affected residents via social media, encouraging them during both the immediate response and the subsequent recovery phases. Emergency Services Minister Kristy McBain further elaborated on national television, indicating the deployment is set for up to 14 days.

Authorities are managing the aftermath of floods caused by intense precipitation, already resulting in the discovery of two bodies connected to missing Chinese backpackers in Queensland. The Australian science agency attributes this pattern of severe rainfall to climate change, which is amplifying weather extremities across the nation.

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