Malda Town railway station in Bengal gets green building certificate

Malda Town railway station in West Bengal has received 'Silver' rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its environment-friendly operations and energy conservation efforts, an official said on Friday.

The station's efforts were recognised by the IGBC as part of the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) 'Green Rail' project, he said.

The certificate is awarded considering various factors, including conservation of energy, reducing wastage of water, providing bio-toilet facilities and using solar power.

The Malda Town station of Eastern Railway scored 70 points out of 100 to get the 'Silver' rating, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Malda Yatendra Kumar said.

Kumar said it is a very important recognition and is the result of efforts put in by all staff.

Earlier, the Howrah station received green certification from IGBC.

