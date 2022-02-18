Left Menu

One-way Pacific quarantine-free travel to be extended

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-02-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 10:49 IST
One-way Pacific quarantine-free travel to be extended
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

One-way quarantine-free travel to New Zealand will be extended to include Nauru, Tuvalu and American Samoa, Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs and Health Aupito William Sio announced today.

"I am pleased to announce that from 11.59 pm 27 February, eligible travellers from Nauru, Tuvalu and American Samoa, will be able to enter New Zealand without entering MIQ or self-isolation on arrival, as air routes become available. This is in recognition that these countries have no COVID-19 community cases," Aupito William Sio said.

"Initially travel will be open to people who have a right to reside in New Zealand and those covered by border exceptions. There will be no pre-departure test required, but non-New Zealand citizens must be vaccinated.

"If travellers transit another quarantine-free travel country (like Samoa or Vanuatu) they will still enter New Zealand with no isolation or quarantine required. If travellers transit a non-quarantine-free travel country (like Australia or Fiji), they will be subject to the same entry and testing requirements as other travellers from that country.

"The Government has announced its plan for the staged opening of our borders, which will make it easier for many more people to reconnect and travel to New Zealand from other parts of the world.

"Opening up to travellers from parts of the Pacific where COVID-19 risks are low is part of this plan. We currently have quarantine-free travel for travellers coming to New Zealand from the Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa, Tokelau and Vanuatu.

"Extending this to Nauru, Tuvalu and American Samoa is an important step in further reconnecting with our Pacific whānau, bringing significant social and economic benefits and reflecting the importance of links across our region. It demonstrates our commitment to the principle of whanaungatanga with the Pacific," said Aupito William Sio.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022