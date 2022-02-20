BSF nabs cattle smuggler from border area in Assam

One cattle smuggler has been held by the Border Security Force (BSF) from the bordering area of Assam while trying to smuggle six cattle into Bangladesh on Saturday.

Senior Officer of the BSF said, "The troops of 134 battalion of BSF Mizoram-Cacher frontier seized six cattle from a cattle smuggler from the bordering area of Fulkandi in Assam's Karimganj district."

"The smuggler was trying to smuggle cattle into Bangladesh," the officer added. (ANI)

