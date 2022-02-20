UK must deal with Russian money in the City, Johnson says
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-02-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 15:30 IST
Britain has an issue with Russian money funnelling through the City of London and it must be dealt with, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday. Johnson has threatened to impose harsh sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, with Russian companies blocked from raising capital on financial markets, and the ownership of companies and properties revealed.
"We have an issue with Russian money in the city," Johnson told the BBC. "We've got to deal with that."
