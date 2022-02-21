Left Menu

COVID-19: Mizoram reports 519 new cases in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 519 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 21-02-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 10:55 IST
COVID-19: Mizoram reports 519 new cases in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram reported 519 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, with the new cases, the number of active cases stands at 9919.

The number of total COVID cases now stands at 206319. The positivity rate stands at 27.12 per cent.

The death toll has reached 643. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022