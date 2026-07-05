Sailing Tensions: Environmental Group's Exit from New York's Celebratory Fleet

The Us Coast Guard Said Politically Charged Messages Led To The Removal Of An Environmental Groups Vessel From A Fleet Of Sailing Ships Gathered In New York On Saturday To Celebrate The Countrys Th Anniversary A Ship Owned By The Hudson River Sloop Clearwater Environmental Organization Was Forced Out Of The Sailth Parade In New York Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard cited 'politically charged' messages as the reason for removing an environmental group's vessel from a fleet celebrating America's 250th anniversary in New York.

The Hudson River Sloop Clearwater's ship displayed banners advocating for the Clean Water Act and indigenous rights, violating the event's no-politics agreement, according to officials.

Jen Benson of the environmental organization disputed this claim, emphasizing that the advocacy for clean water transcends political lines, as witnessed by decades of bipartisan support.