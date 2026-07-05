Sailing Tensions: Environmental Group's Exit from New York's Celebratory Fleet
The U.S. Coast Guard removed Hudson River Sloop Clearwater's ship from a New York anniversary parade due to 'politically charged' banners. The environmental group disputes claims of Coast Guard communication and argues that clean water advocacy is non-partisan. The event, part of the country's 250th anniversary celebrations, included 40 international ships.
The U.S. Coast Guard cited 'politically charged' messages as the reason for removing an environmental group's vessel from a fleet celebrating America's 250th anniversary in New York.
The Hudson River Sloop Clearwater's ship displayed banners advocating for the Clean Water Act and indigenous rights, violating the event's no-politics agreement, according to officials.
Jen Benson of the environmental organization disputed this claim, emphasizing that the advocacy for clean water transcends political lines, as witnessed by decades of bipartisan support.