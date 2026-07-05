Pastor Jin Mingri Released: A Triumphant Return to the U.S.

ChinaAid, a Christian non-governmental organization, reported on Sunday that Pastor Jin Mingri, who had been held in detention centers in Beihai, China, since October of last year, has been released.

Pastor Jin has arrived safely in the United States, according to a statement by ChinaAid. His daughter, Grace, has confirmed his release.

The release follows an appeal by U.S. President Donald Trump, who requested Chinese leader Xi Jinping secure the pastor's freedom during a visit to Beijing in May.