Pastor Jin Mingri Released: A Triumphant Return to the U.S.

ChinaAid, a Christian NGO, announced the release of Pastor Jin Mingri from a Chinese detention center. Jin, held since last October in Beihai, has safely arrived in the U.S. His daughter, Grace, confirmed the news, which follows efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump, who requested Jin's release during a visit to Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinaaid | Updated: 05-07-2026 09:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 09:23 IST
Pastor Jin Mingri Released: A Triumphant Return to the U.S.

ChinaAid, a Christian non-governmental organization, reported on Sunday that Pastor Jin Mingri, who had been held in detention centers in Beihai, China, since October of last year, has been released.

Pastor Jin has arrived safely in the United States, according to a statement by ChinaAid. His daughter, Grace, has confirmed his release.

The release follows an appeal by U.S. President Donald Trump, who requested Chinese leader Xi Jinping secure the pastor's freedom during a visit to Beijing in May.

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