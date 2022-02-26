Kyiv hydroelectric power plant controlled by Ukrainian troops - Ifax
Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 12:26 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian troops are in control of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant to the north of the Ukrainian capital, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing Ukraine's energy ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian maritime drills not affecting Ukrainian markets, traders say
Poland prepares to accept Ukrainian refugees in case of war
Ukrainian veterans in Poland prepare to re-enlist as Russia tensions mount
Ukraine's UIA airline says insurance firms end its cover in Ukrainian airspace
Zelenskiy urges Ukrainian politicians and business leaders who fled country to return