Left Menu

OPEC+ stick to modest April oil output rise despite price spike, sources say

OPEC+ oil producers agreed on Wednesday to stick to their plans for a modest output rise in April, OPEC+ sources said, snubbing calls from consumers for more crude even as prices rocketed higher amid sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Oil shot above $110 a barrel this week, their highest in almost eight years, as Western sanctions tightened on Russia and disrupted supplies from the world's second largest oil exporter.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:31 IST
OPEC+ stick to modest April oil output rise despite price spike, sources say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

OPEC+ oil producers agreed on Wednesday to stick to their plans for a modest output rise in April, OPEC+ sources said, snubbing calls from consumers for more crude even as prices rocketed higher amid sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Oil shot above $110 a barrel this week, their highest in almost eight years, as Western sanctions tightened on Russia and disrupted supplies from the world's second largest oil exporter. The Western measures caused problems for exports from Kazakhstan, another member of OPEC+, a group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allied oil producers.

OPEC+ has been hiking output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month since August as they unwind cuts made when the pandemic slashed demand. They have resisted calls from the United States and other consumers for more supplies. Four OPEC+ sources said ministers from the group had agreed to stick to existing output plans, during an online meeting that lasted less than quarter of an hour. It followed a recommendation for no change by a smaller monitoring committee.

(Reporting Reuters energy team; Writing by Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Jason Neely, Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022