IAEA chief Grossi to visit Iran on Saturday -Iran’s Nournews
Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency U.N. nuclear watchdog, will visit Iran on Saturday, a news agency affiliated with Iran's top security body reported on Wednesday.
"If Grossi's trip could help the agency and Tehran to reach a roadmap to resolve existing safeguard issues, it can help revival of the nuclear deal in Vienna," Nournews, the security body, said in its report, without citing a source, referring to efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. (Reporting By Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler)
