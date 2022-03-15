Japan ruling party executive calls for fresh stimulus package
Japan must come up with a package of measures to cushion the economic blow from the Ukraine crisis, a senior ruling party executive said on Tuesday.
"Given rising inflation, there's a chance Japan may experience stagflation," Tatsuo Fukuda, an executive of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), told a news conference.
As the war in Ukraine drives up fuel and commodity prices, some lawmakers have called on the government to compile a fresh spending package to ease the pain on households and companies.
