Production facilities in Russia's Voronezh damaged in Ukrainian attack, governor says

Unspecified Production Facilities Were Damaged And Three People Were Injured In A Ukrainian Attack On Russias Voronezh Region

​Unspecified production facilities ‌were damaged ​and three ‌people were injured in a Ukrainian attack on ‌Russia's Voronezh region, the ‌local governor said on Monday.

Alexander Gusev, the ⁠governor, ​said ⁠in a post on ⁠Telegram, that air defence ​forces had destroyed several ⁠high-speed targets in the ⁠skies ​over Voronezh and warned residents ⁠of the danger of missile ⁠attacks.