Production facilities in Russia's Voronezh damaged in Ukrainian attack, governor says
A Ukrainian attack on Russia's Voronezh region damaged unspecified facilities and injured three people, according to local governor Alexander Gusev.
- Country:
- Russia
Unspecified production facilities were damaged and three people were injured in a Ukrainian attack on Russia's Voronezh region, the local governor said on Monday.
Alexander Gusev, the governor, said in a post on Telegram, that air defence forces had destroyed several high-speed targets in the skies over Voronezh and warned residents of the danger of missile attacks.
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