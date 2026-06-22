Production facilities in Russia's Voronezh damaged in Ukrainian attack, governor says

A Ukrainian attack on Russia's Voronezh region damaged unspecified facilities and injured three people, according to local governor Alexander Gusev.

Reuters | Unspecified Production Facilities Were Damaged And Three People Were Injured In A Ukrainian Attack On Russias Voronezh Region | Updated: 22-06-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 15:30 IST
Production facilities in Russia's Voronezh damaged in Ukrainian attack, governor says
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Unspecified production facilities ‌were damaged ​and three ‌people were injured in a Ukrainian attack on ‌Russia's Voronezh region, the ‌local governor said on Monday.

Alexander Gusev, the ⁠governor, ​said ⁠in a post on ⁠Telegram, that air defence ​forces had destroyed several ⁠high-speed targets in the ⁠skies ​over Voronezh and warned residents ⁠of the danger of missile ⁠attacks.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026