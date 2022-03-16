Rajasthan govt's excise revenue jumps 21 pc to Rs 10,580.7 cr till Feb in FY22 against 2018-19

The Rajasthan government has witnessed over 21 percent jump in excise revenue to Rs 10,580.7 crore till February in 2021-22, from Rs 8,694.14 crore in 2018-19.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Gyanchand Parekh in the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday, the state's Excise Minister Parsadi Lal Meena shared the information about excise revenue earned from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

He informed that the government earned Rs 8,694.14 crore in 2018-19, Rs 9,591.61 crore in 2019-20, Rs 9,852.99 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 10,580.68 crore till February in 2021-22.

The government has witnessed the year-on-year growth in revenue from excise even as the number of liquor shops approved during the period has remained almost the same. The government has approved 7,665 liquor shops in the state since 2019-20.

Parekh had also asked about the expenditure made on the Navjeevan Yojana meant for the rehabilitation of families involved in hooch production.

Meena, in response to the supplementary question raised by the BJP legislator, said the expenditure is not being made according to the revenue received in the Navjeevan Yojana.

He said that in 2016, many works were done to spend one per cent of excise revenue under the scheme.

He said the scheme is being operated by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. For the implementation of this scheme, budget provision is made every year on the basis of demand and requirements presented by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

He added that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment at the state level and the district collector at the district level to monitor the work of this scheme. He said that the district-level committee consists of MLA and Pradhan and other local public representatives as well.

