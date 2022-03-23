Tripartite agreement signed to promote yak dairy enterprise in Nepal

A tripartite agreement to promote yak dairy enterprise that can sustain the age-old yak herding culture in the highlands of the eastern Nepal has been signed here.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), the Surketham Dairy Cooperative Limited (SDCL) and the Nepal Dairy Private Limited (NDPL) signed the pact.

''The initiative aims to develop a viable yak-based business model to generate attractive and sustainable employment opportunities for rural youth in the Kangchenjunga landscape of Nepal,'' the ICIMOD said in a statement.

Pema Gyamtsho, Director General, ICIMOD, Heramba B Rajbhandary, Executive Chairman, NDPL and Maita Bahadur Libang, Chairperson, SDCL signed the Letter of Exchange.

''Challenges imposed by climate change and socioeconomic drivers have reduced interest in yak herding. In 2009, the Surketham Dairy Cooperative Limited, an institution formed by the yak and cattle farmers in Panchthar district, Nepal, ventured into yak dairy processing,'' it said.

The cooperative, however, has not been able to succeed due to its limited capacity to link up with the markets.

The Kangchenjunga Landscape Conservation and Development Initiative (KLCDI) under the ICIMOD took initiative for the project keeping in mind the mission to save yaks and yak farming culture from extinction and showcase their economic viability.

