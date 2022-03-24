US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tech boost, investors watch NATO summit
Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 19:03 IST
Technology stocks lifted U.S. stock indexes higher at the open on Thursday after a sharp fall in the previous session, with investors closely tracking a meeting of Western leaders as the Ukraine crisis enters its second month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.31 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 34,406.81.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.74 points, or 0.31%, at 4,469.98, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 78.72 points, or 0.57%, to 14,001.32 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear if he can enter U.S. -tournament organisers
Venezuela frees at least one American after talks with U.S.-sources
U.S. rejects Poland's offer to give it Russian-made fighter jets for Ukraine
Tennis-Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear he can enter U.S. -tournament organisers
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear he can enter U.S. -tournament organisers