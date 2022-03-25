Left Menu

German finance minister advises energy providers not to pay in roubles

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:21 IST
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner advised German energy providers not to pay for Russian gas in roubles, as demanded by Moscow, in an interview with broadcaster Welt on Friday.

"(Russian President) Vladimir Putin is trying to improve his economic situation here. If you pay in roubles - if you pay entirely in rubles - then it strengthens his currency," said Lindner, who added that the decision is with the suppliers.

"My advice is that we should not accept Putin's terms, but stick to the contracts as they were concluded," which is in dollars or euros, added Linder. (Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Escritt)

