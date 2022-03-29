Japan will ask firms not to pay in roubles for economic transactions
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-03-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 06:42 IST
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday that Japanese companies will be requested to refuse if Russia asks for rouble payments for economic transactions, especially in the energy sector.
Russia demanded last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia.
