Slovakia is working hard to reduce energy dependence on Russia -minister

Slovakia is working intensively to reduce its energy dependence on Russia, with increased deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as one of the options, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Thursday.

Sulik also said gas company SPP had paid its March invoice for deliveries from Russia in euros, in line with the contract.

Russia, under sweeping Western economic sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine, has said it wants to be paid in roubles in the future.

