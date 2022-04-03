Amid land scarcity in Midnapore, professor develops organic rooftop vegetable kitchen garden at his residence

Amidst the scarcity of land in West Bengal's Midnapore, a professor of Vidyasagar University has developed an organic vegetable garden on the rooftop of his residence. "Amid scarcity of land in the town, a few people have also started this practice of growing fruits, vegetables, and flowers over their rooftop," Professor Dr Keshab Chandra Mondal, Vidyasagar University told ANI on Saturday.

Recommending the use of only organic components, he mentioned that the use of organic fertilizer makes crops stay stable for months more than usual, the professor emphasized the use of homemade fertilizer prepared with kitchen waste for a better yield. "One can produce fertilizer by storing the vegetable waste in a container for 1-2 months and use it dried to improve the life and quality of the fruit, flower, or vegetable", he said.

Over his rooftop 30 feet above the ground, the professor has also made a small tub for fish farming, a rooftop vegetable, and a flower garden for growing different vegetables including lettuce, spinach, turnip, green chili, beans, beetroot, okra, brinjal, tomato. Along with the vegetable garden, Professor and his wife have grown a flower garden where winter season flowers like Petunia can be seen in sunny weather.

"Petunia usually stays for a month or two, but the one was grown organically bloomed for four months and had survived the Rainy Season, all because of the organic and healthy ways of plant growing," Mondal continued further. He also said that on the rooftop, the plants get direct sunlight which helps protect them from various insects, pests, and fungus.

He suggested, "One should always utilize the space, however small or large it is, for growing organic crops as it would helpful for the economy, environment, and one's own health, in the long run." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)